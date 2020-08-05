NCAA D-III presidents vote to cancel fall sports championships

The NCAA Division III President's Advisory Council voted on Wednesday to cancel all fall sports championships.
The NCAA said earlier this summer that it had decided to postpone its fall sports until 2021, as a preventive measure associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).
The organization reversed its stance, citing financial reasons, as well as logistical ones, which made the plan to move the fall sports to the spring “unworkable”.
The NCAA did express a commitment to maximize the championship experience for the student-athletes involved in fall in winter sports, who have already been impacted by COVID-19.
East Texas institutions that are NCAA Division III members include East Texas Baptist University in Marshall and LeTourneau University in Longview, both members of the American Southwest Conference.
