NCAA Football: Baylor vs. Ole Miss opener moved back a day

WACO, Texas – The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Baylor vs. Ole Miss is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of September 5. The game, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, is slated to be part of ESPN's Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network.
The contest will be first-year head coach Dave Aranda's on-field debut at Baylor, which will serve as the home team. It is also the first game for new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
"ESPN's Sunday game during kickoff weekend has quickly developed into a strong franchise," said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events. "We look forward to continuing that success as we feature two head coaches in their inaugural games with two great programs. We want to thank the schools and our Texas Kickoff team for recognizing this unique opportunity."
Tickets in the Baylor section are now available to the general public. To purchase or view seat locations and prices, visit BaylorBears.com/TexasKickoffTickets or call the Baylor Ticket Office at (254) 710-1000.
