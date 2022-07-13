NCAA Football: Former Indian Baker enters transfer portal

Scooter Baker, a former Jacksonville Indian standout, has announced via his social media that he has entered the transfer portal.
Baker was the leading tackler at Southeastern Oklahoma (NCAA, Division II) last season where he led the Savage Storm with 78 total tackles (37 solo) from his linebacker position.
Baker also had six tackles for loss and 1.5 quarterback sacks.
Baker holds a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Oklahoma and has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
He earned a spot on the university's honor roll for the spring term.
In his post, Baker thanked the Southeastern Oklahoma coaches and his former team mates for believing in him, and for providing him with an avenue to build on his game and learn some valuable life lessons along the way, while earning a degree.
