NCAA Football Schedule - Sat., Oct. 3

Top 25

 

South Carolina at #3 Florida, 11 a.m.

TCU at No. 9 Texas, 11 a.m.

Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee, 11 a.m.

N.C. State at No. 24 Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

#13 Texas A&M at #3 Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

# 7 Auburn at #4 Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Tulsa at No. 11 Central Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.

No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at No. 1 Clemson, 7 p.m.

 

Texas Schools (unranked)

Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 11 a.m.

Southern Miss. at North Texas, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at Army, 2:30 p.m.

West Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.

