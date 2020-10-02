NCAA Football Schedule - Sat., Oct. 3

Saturday's College Football Schedule
Top 25
South Carolina at #3 Florida, 11 a.m.
TCU at No. 9 Texas, 11 a.m.
Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee, 11 a.m.
N.C. State at No. 24 Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
#13 Texas A&M at #3 Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
# 7 Auburn at #4 Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Tulsa at No. 11 Central Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.
No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at No. 1 Clemson, 7 p.m.
Texas Schools (unranked)
Baylor at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 11 a.m.
Southern Miss. at North Texas, 11 a.m.
Abilene Christian at Army, 2:30 p.m.
West Texas A&M at Stephen F. Austin, 4 p.m.
