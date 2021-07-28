NCAA Football: SFA picked to finish fourth in AQ7

Following a vote of the AQ7 Alliance head football coaches earlier this week, Stephen F. Austin State University has been picked to finish in fourth place among the four Western Athletic Conference schools and the three members from the Atlantic Sun conference, who are members of the alliance.
Defending Football Championship Series national champion Sam Houston State University received all seven first place votes and tallied 49 points to claim the top spot in the poll.
University of Central Arkansas was second with 40 points, followed by Jacksonville State (37) and SFA (27).
Abilene Christian (15) and Lamar University (8) rounded out the rankings.
SFA, Abilene Christian, Lamar and Sam Houston are all former members of the Southland Conference, who will be making their Western Athletic Conference this fall.
The Lumberjacks will open the season by entertaining Tarleton State on Sept. 4.
