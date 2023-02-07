NCAA Softball: Former Rusk standout off to a hot start at UT Tyler

CONROE - Former Rusk High School ace, Tatum Goff, now a junior at University Texas Tyler, went 3-0 in the pitching circle over the weekend as the Patriots opened the new season by winning four out of five games at the DII Spring Invitational Kickoff, which was held in Conroe.
The Patriots earned victories over Regis (4-1), Augustana (3-2), Metro St. (4-1) and Arkansas Tech (8-0, 5 innings).
Goff was the winning pitcher of record in games against Regis, Metro St. and Arkansas Tech.
The lefty tossed 15.2 innings in Conroe and gave up 11 hits while walking seven and fanning 18. One of her wins was by shutout. Goff held opposing batters to a .204 batting average in the tournament.
UT Tyler is scheduled to host Western Oregon on Saturday and Sunday.
