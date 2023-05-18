TYLER - Rusk High School product Tatum Goff has been named D2CCA All-South Central Region Pitcher of the Year.
Goff, a junior, has amassed a 37-0 record for the No. 3-ranked University of Texas Tyler softball team.
The lefty as struck out 217 opposing batters in 226.1 innings pitched and owns a 1.27 earned run average.
Each member of the All-South Central Region first team advances to be nominated for the D2CCA All-American team, to be announced later this month.
Goff was one of six women named to the All-South Central elite team from University of Texas Tyler.
Team members were nominated and voted on by sports information directors from schools in the Lone Star Conference and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Goff, who transferred to University of Texas Tyler from Kansas last season, has also garnered accolades as the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Year, and All-Lone Star Conference (first team).
The Patriots (57-4) are scheduled to open a best-of-3 South Central Super Regional series at 4 p.m. Thursday and will be playing No. 9-ranked West Texas A&M University.
Game 2 is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. first pitch on Friday, and if a rubber game is needed, it will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
All games will take place at Irwin Field on the University of Texas Tyler campus.
