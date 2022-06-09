NCAA Softball: Jordyn Whitaker gets on base twice in Game 1 of World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Top-ranked Oklahoma hammered Texas, 16-1, in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series Championship Series on Wednesday night before a crowd of 12,234 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Jacksonville-product Jordyn Whitaker, a Longhorn sophomore, was inserted into the game as a pinch hitter and later entered to play right field. She went to the plate twice and drew a walk each time.
Texas (47-31-1) will engaged the Sooners (58-3) in Game 2, which is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Whitaker is the daughter of Michelle and Paul Whitaker.
