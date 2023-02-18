NCAA Softball: Lindsay Davis earns a save in latest McNeese St. win

CELINA - Lindsay Davis, a true freshman and Troup High School product, picked up a save in McNeese State University's 4-1 win over South Dakota on Saturday.
The victory came on the second day of the Tracy Beard College Classic at Old Celina Park in Celina.
Davis pitched the final 2.2 innings for the Cowgirls (6-2) and allowed no runs or hits. She walked one batter.
McNeese will conclude play in Celina by taking on No. 22-ranked North Texas at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
