NCAA Softball: Rusk's Tatum Goff runs record to 25-0 for UT Tyler

SAN ANTONIO - Tatum Goff earned the win in the pitching circle for the University of Texas Tyler on Tuesday when the Patriots defeated St. Mary's University 3-0 at The Park at St. Mary's University in San Antonio.
Goff, a former Rusk High School standout, is now 25-0 for the season.
Goff pitched a complete game, allowed two hits, struck out six and issued two base on balls in nailing down the win.
The win came in Game 1 of a Lone Star Conference (NCAA, Division II) doubleheader. The series is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.