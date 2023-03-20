NCAA Softball: Troup-grad Davis gets win in the circle against Houston

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Lindsey Davis ran her record to 3-1 after earning the win in the circle for McNeese State University on Wednesday in Lake Charles where the Cowgirls run-ruled University of Houston, 9-1 (5 innings).
Davis came on in a relief appearance, walked two and struck out one.
In a Southland Conference game against University of Incarnate Word on Saturday in San Antonio, Davis, a true freshman, pitched two quality innings of relief in the Cowgirls' 10-0 victory in the second game of a doubleheader.
Davis, the second of three Cowgirl pitchers that saw duty in the affair, gave up no runs on one hit and no walks and fanned two.
McNeese is bow 19-9 overall, 3-0 in SLC play.
