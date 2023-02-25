LAKE CHARLES, La. - Lindsey Davis pitched two scoreless innings of relief on Friday and McNeese went on to defeat Stephen F. Austin, 3-2, on the first day of the (McNeese) Cowgirl Class II.
Davis, who struck out two and walked one against SFA, is a true freshman from Troup. her record moved to 2-0 with the victory.
The Cowgirls are 9-3 on the year, while SFA dropped to 6-8.
The Cowgirl Classic II runs through Sunday at Joe Miller Field.
