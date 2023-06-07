Nearly 30 J'ville Soccer Association teams to play in Tomato Fest 4 v 4 tourney

The Jacksonville Soccer Association will be represented by nearly 30 teams when the Tomato Fest 4 v 4 Tournament gets under way Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl.

The majority of the games will take place Saturday.

There are teams from as far away as College Station that will be looking to win a championship in their respective divisions.

Other cities represented include Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Henderson, Athens and Canton.

New Summerfield will also have an entry in the tournament - the New Summerfield Honeybadgers will be competing in the Co-ed U19-U17 Division.

As usual, a fun and competitive tournament is expected to take place once again.

This year's tournament director is Tony Vining.

JSA teams entered in Tomato Fest 4 v 4 Tournament

     Boys

U6/U5-Rapters, All-Stars

U7-Super Sonics, Real Madrid, Raptors

U8-United

U9-Lil Vipers, Bandits

U10-Renegade Raiders, King Cobras, Barcelona, Raptors

U11-Barcelona

U14-Manchester City

      Girls

U7- United, Powderpuff Girlz, Dooms Day Divas

U8-Hot Shots, Avengers, Spirit

U9-Queen Bees, Minions

U10-Storm

U11-Lightning

U12-Barcelona '11, J'ville Barcelona '11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you