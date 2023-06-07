Nearly 30 J'ville Soccer Association teams to play in Tomato Fest 4 v 4 tourney

The Jacksonville Soccer Association will be represented by nearly 30 teams when the Tomato Fest 4 v 4 Tournament gets under way Friday night at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
The majority of the games will take place Saturday.
There are teams from as far away as College Station that will be looking to win a championship in their respective divisions.
Other cities represented include Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Henderson, Athens and Canton.
New Summerfield will also have an entry in the tournament - the New Summerfield Honeybadgers will be competing in the Co-ed U19-U17 Division.
As usual, a fun and competitive tournament is expected to take place once again.
This year's tournament director is Tony Vining.
JSA teams entered in Tomato Fest 4 v 4 Tournament
Boys
U6/U5-Rapters, All-Stars
U7-Super Sonics, Real Madrid, Raptors
U8-United
U9-Lil Vipers, Bandits
U10-Renegade Raiders, King Cobras, Barcelona, Raptors
U11-Barcelona
U14-Manchester City
Girls
U7- United, Powderpuff Girlz, Dooms Day Divas
U8-Hot Shots, Avengers, Spirit
U9-Queen Bees, Minions
U10-Storm
U11-Lightning
U12-Barcelona '11, J'ville Barcelona '11
