Neches River National Wildlife Refuge proposes changes to hunting program

Hunting and fishing on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s. National wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries in the Southwest have been part of this tradition.Today, more than 370 national wildlife refuges across the country are open to the
public for hunting. We welcome hunters and anglers of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the outdoors in these amazing places.
Neches River National Wildlife Refuge is proposing to update the refuge’s huntingprogram and is seeking public comment on the proposed changes that include:
Neches River National Wildlife Refuge will be open to drawn hunts for the following species: Waterfowl, White-tailed deer, Feral Hog, Eastern grey and Fox squirrel, Eastern cottontail and Swamp rabbit, Raccoon, Beaver and Coyote.
You are invited to review draft documents related to these changes, including the hunt plan, environmental assessment, compatibility determination and the minor amendment to the comprehensive conservation plan. These documents will be available beginning Thursday, April 15, 2021 until the close of the Federal Register public comment period, at least 60 days.
The public comment period is an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed changes in the draft documents. You can submit comments to the regional office by email at HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov.
Draft documents are also available on the refuge website or you can contact the refuge at (956) 245-9426 or leo_gustafson@fws.gov to request either printed or electronic copies. Please let us know if you need the documents in an alternative format. In the subject line, please add - Neches River National Wildlife Refuge hunting comments.
