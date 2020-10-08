Nederland ISD says Bulldogs will travel to Jacksonville on Sat.

With Hurricane Delta expected to deal a blow of some sort to south east Texas, there has been speculation in Jacksonville if the Nederland High School football team would be able to trael to Jacksonville for their 2 p.m. Saturday date with the Indians.
At 2 p.m. Thursday the Nederland Independent School District posted on its Facebook page that the Bulldogs do plan on participating in the football at the Historic Tomato Bowl, as scheduled.
Nederland ISD facilities will be closed on Friday due to the forecast for Jefferson County, which is under a Hurricane Warning.
