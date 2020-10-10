Nederland manhandles Jacksonville, 42-20

Nederland used a potent ground attack to subdue Jacksonville 42-20 on Saturday afternoon at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Bulldogs (1-1) rushed 34 times for 287 yards and averaged 8.4 yards per carry.
On the flip side, the Indians (0-3) continued to struggle to mount a successful ground game — Jacksonville runners had 16 carries for 44 yards (2.8 yards per carry).
Going into the , Jacksonville head coach said that being able to run the ball and stop the run was one of his team's biggest challenges this season.
The gorgeous autumn afternoon started off well for the Tribe as Devin McCuin caught a 73-yard touchdown strike from Patrick Clater on the second play of the game.
A Bulldog got his hand on the point after touchdown attempt and was able to block it, hence, Jacksonville led 6-0.
A 34-yard touchdown run by Josh Mazyck that came with 8:39 left in the first quarter put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. After Payne Barrow's PAT, Nederland led 7-6.
The score by Mazyck started a streak where the Bulldogs scored 42-unanswered points.
A key turning point in the game came late in the first half.
With the Bulldogs leading 14-6, Clater was picked off by Kerrington Broussard, giving Nederalnd the ball at their own 45 with 3:07 left in the opening half.
Nederland quarterback Rene Cunningham needed just one play to hook up with Mazyck on a touchdown play that covered 55 yards.
The half ended with the Bulldogs being in total control after adding another score with 50 ticks showing on the clock. That's when Kyndon Fuselier hauled in a 55-yard touchdown pass form Cunningham, which put Nederland in front 28-6.
Cunningham went 14-19-1 for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He also had 60 yards rushing on six carries.
The Bulldogs racked up 536 total yards in the game compared to Jacksonville's 294.
McCuin reeled in a 64-yard touchdown catch for the Indians that came with 9:59 to go in the contest, that cut the Nederland lead to 42-14, after Jose Solano added the PAT.
An eight play, 69-yard scoring march culminated with a 5-yard touchdown catch by Dominik Hinososa from Clater to account for the Indians' final points of the afternoon.
A Clater to Darrian Jones pass play that netted the Tribe 16 yards was the big play of the drive.
Clater had an uneven afternoon. While he tossed three touchdowns, he also gave up five interceptions.
His final number were 15-28-5 for 250 yards.
McCuin led Jacksonville in receiving, catching five passes for 178 yards, averaging 35.6 yards per catch. He also had a pair of touchdown grabs.
Mazyck of Nederland was the games leading rusher. He had 172 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.
Casey Avery came up with an interception for the Tribe and Jeremiah Jones recovered a fumble.
The Indians will have a bye week next week and will open District 9-5A-II at Hallsville on Oct. 23.
