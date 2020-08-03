NEW BEGINNINGS: Rusk begins a new chapter under Thomas Sitton

RUSK — As a new day dawned in Rusk early Monday morning, the opening of fall training camp for the Rusk High School Football team got under way 22 minutes after sunrise, on a brand new artificial playing surface at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium.
The carpet was not the only thing different that greeted the young men that will proudly be wearing the Red and Black this season. Rusk opened camp under new athletic director and head football coach Thomas Sitton, who took over the program in the off season.
Sitton is well respected in Texas high school football circles, having guided Chapel Hill High School (2009-16) to an undefeated season in 2011, which culminated in a state championship for the Bulldogs.
A second former Jacksonville High School assistant coach, Clint Harper, was also hard at work at Eagle Stadium on Monday morning.
“I focus on the defense,” Sitton said. “We are fortunate to have Coach Harper here with us running our offense. In fact, I think we have been able to put together a great coaching staff that are very aggressive and work well together.”
Harper, who has also served as head football coach at Marshall High School, will be installing a versatile offense that should be hard to defend against.
“Our offense will take what the other team gives us,” Sitton said. “Coach Harper is experienced in (watching film) of the opponents and figuring out what they will be trying to do against us, and then preparing a game plan from there.”
Sitton said that although the new Eagle coaching staff “lost about three months in getting to know and establishing relationships with the players” in the spring due to COVID-19 regulations, Rusk was able to have a solid off season.
“I think our strength and conditioning program went real well,” Sitton said. “The kids were excited and they worked hard.
“I think the UIL allowing us to do some things with the kids this summer was big time.”
Rusk will be competing in District 10-4A-II for the next two school terms.
The league includes defending Class 4A-I state champion Carthage, Center, Jasper, Madisonville and Shepherd.
The Eagles return 15 lettermen and eight starters from last year's 3-8 team.
Sitton said the fact that he has led a team to a state championship is not the most important thing in the eyes of the players.
“That happened so long ago, I don't know if that will mean anything to them,” he said. “What is important is that the kids know that the coaches truly care about them and that we will always be here for theme and that they see that we love coaching.
“I think they will see that right away, and that they will see the passion that this coaching staff has for Rusk.”
Following scrimmages versus Tatum in Rusk on Aug. 14 and at Woodville on Aug. 20, the Red and Black will commence the new campaign by visiting Fairfield on Aug. 28.
The home opener is set for Sept. 4 when the Crockett Bulldogs come calling.
NOTE: Monday was the first day the Class 4A-1A schools could begin football practice in Texas. Class 6A and 5A teams can't start fall practice until Sept. 7, in accordance with UIL guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.