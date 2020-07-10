New Mexico governor cancels fall contact sports, including football

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico will halt indoor restaurant service, close state parks to nonresidents and suspend autumn contact sports at schools in response to surging coronavirus infections within its boundaries and neighboring Texas and Arizona, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday.
Grisham unveiled sweeping revisions to the state’s standing public health order that go into effect Monday, citing accelerating rates of infection across large expanses of the state including population centers in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
With limited exceptions for essential business, Lujan Grisham urged residents of Texas in particular to stay away until a vaccine is found to reverse the spread of COVID-19.
She said nonresidents who enter New Mexico with out-of-state plates should be prepared to answer questions about their compliance with the 14-day self-quarantine mandate.
“We are at war with COVID-19,” Lujan Grisham said. “We lost a battle I think at Memorial Day weekend.”
Cancelled autumn sports include football and soccer — not only at public schools but also recreational leagues for all ages. People exercising outdoors will be expected for the first time to wear a mask — including runners.
Lujan Grisham said she is recommending that local universities follow the example of Ivy League schools and suspend collegiate contact sports for the fall. The first-term Democratic governor said that discussions are underway with Albuquerque’s professional soccer team, New Mexico United, that could allow competition to resume, while “all bets are off” for now.
Plans to resume film production in an isolated “pod environment” are on pause, the governor said.
“We want them, we need them,” said Lujan Grisham, a champion of tax incentives to the film industry and local studio operators including Netflix. “We just cannot have people coming into New Mexico with the kind of COVID-19 issues that we currently have.”
The state Republican Party noted a gradual downward trend in mortality rates since mid-May and issued a statement calling the new restrictions illogical and inequitable.
