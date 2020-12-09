New Summerfield boys beat Neches 60-59 at the buzzer

NEW SUMMERFIELD — New Summerfield improved to 3-1 after edging visiting Neches, 60-59, at the New Summerfield Coliseum on Tuesday.
There was plenty of drama for everyone, as the Hornets battled back from a 14-point deficit at halftime to win on a buzzer beater.
Rylan Frickey exploded for 32 points for New Summerfield, who is scheduled to travel to Price-Carlisle on Friday (6:15 p.m.).
Mason Wallace added 15 points and Karson Andrade knocked down eight for the winners.
Neches fell to 1-3 with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.