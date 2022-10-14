New Summerfield boys capture district cross country championship

NEW SUMMERFIELD - New Summerfield added another district champion trophy to its trophy case on Thursday at the New Summerfield Sports Complex where the Hornets came in first place in the team standings at the district cross country meet.
New Summerfield was sparked by Ary Hernandez, who came in second place in the individual standings.
Meanwhile, Raul Munoz took third place, followed by Brayden Lueckmeyer (6th), Bryan Zavala (8th) and Brian Vargas (10th).
Jovanny Hernandez (11th) and Joshua Mendoza (13th) also ran for the Hornets, but did not factor into the team points total.
GIRLS
The Lady Hornets ended up in third place and were led to the finish line by Jaime Suarez, who finished in 10th place.
Next was Leslie Deanda (11th), who was followed by Selena Torres (15th), Zuliemy Torres (17th) and Maritza Sanchez (21st).
Natalie Mendoza ended up in 26th place for New Summerfield.
