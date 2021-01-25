New Summerfield boys go 4-0 to win NS Invitational

NEW SUMMERFIELD — The New Summerfield Hornets breezed through the field in route to going 4-0 and winning the championship of the New Summerfield Invitational on Saturday at the New Summerfield Sports Complex.
The Hornets, who are coached by Jesus Mendoza, not only won all of their matches, but they won them going away, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 21-2.
New Summerfield defeated Van (3-1), Grand Saline (8-1), Tenaha (5-0) and the Nacogdoches junior varsity (5-0) to collect the first-place accolades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.