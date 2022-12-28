New Summerfield boys go 4-0, win first place in Glen Evans Classic

TROUP - New Summerfield handed Harleton a 48-14 loss on Wednesday in the Troup-Glen Evans Classic.
The Hornets, who moved to 14-4, won all four of its games after defeating Winona, 54-38, later in the day on Wednesday.
New Summerfield extended its win streak to nine games with the triumph over the Wildcats.
Troup, who came in second place in the classic, put away Laneville (45-26) and Winona (51-28) on the final day.
Laneville wound up finishing in third place.
Tony Uribe of New Summerfield was named as the Most Valuable Player. His teammates Ary Hernandez and Chris Leon were named to the All-Tournament tea,
Ty Lovelady was named as the Top Defender.
The Tigers' Trae Davis and Carson Davenport were All-Tournament selections.
GIRLS
Troup split its games on Wednesday by topping Brook Hill, 47-24, and falling to state-ranked Mexia, 49-25.
Brook Hill also fell to Frankston, 38-27, on Wednesday.
Mexia won the championship, followed by Thrall and Troup.
The MVP accolade went to Mexia's Mchaiah Miller, while Brynn Lescher was named as the Top Defender.
Baliey Blanton represented Troup on the All-Tournament squad.
