New Summerfield boys, J'ville girls excel in Tomato Fest soccer tourney

New Summerfield Football Club (NSFC) came in first place in the Boys 19U division of the Tournament Central Tomato Fest 4 V 4 Soccer Tournament, which took place on Saturday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
NSFC defeated The 903 and Manchester in capturing the divisional crown.
Two Jacksonville Soccer Association (JSA) girls' team won first place in their respective divisions.
In Girls 7U Jacksonville United won all three of its matches to come in first place.
The JSA Pink Bandits also posted a 3-0 record to take the title in the Girls 10U grouping.
In Girls 8U play, the JSA Minions went 2-1 and finished in second place in the division.
A trio of JSA boys' outfits ended the day in third place in their divisions.
That group included entries in 8U, 9U and 13U.
The tournament attracted teams from all across East Texas, as well as a dozen JSA teams.
