New Summerfield gets out of Cushing with a 40-36 win

CUSHING - The New Summerfield Hornets were able to hold off a pesky bunch of Cushing Bearkats on Tuesday night in Cushing.

The final score was 40-35 as New Summerfield improved to 22-5, 8-1 in district (second place).

Tony Uribe pumped in 11 points to pace the Hornets in scoring.

Karson Andrade knocked in 10 and Marco Uribe chipped in nine for New Summerfield.

The Hornets will host Price-Carlisle on Friday. The Hornets topped the Indians, 40-35, when the two clubs squared off on Jan. 10 in Price.

