New Summerfield homecoming postponed until Dec. 4

NEW SUMMERFIELD — New Summerfield homecoming activities have been postponed until Fri., Dec. 4.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets were originally scheduled to play Slocum on Fri. in the annual homecoming games at the New Summerfield Coliseum.
However, Slocum was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 issues.
The welcome ceremony will get things started at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, followed by the New Summerfield and Troup girls playing at 6 p.m. The Hornets will be taking on Cross Roads at 7:30 p.m.
According to a release from the new Summerfield ISD, all homecoming week activities, including Costume Days, will be postponed from this week until the week of Nov. 30.
