New Summerfield Tournament: Troup girls advance to championship game

NEW SUMMERFIELD — Troup used a big third quarter effort to distance themselves from New Summerfield, eventually defeating the Lady Hornets, 42-31, in the second round of the New Summerfield Tournament on Friday.
The Lady Tigers (3-1) will face Central Heights at 3 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
The game was knotted up, 19-19, at the break, with the Lady Tigers outscoring the Lady Hornets 13-2 in the third frame to take command.
Jessie Minnix scored a game-high 22 points and Maddy Griffin pitched in 13.
Bailey Blanton and Sarah Neel tossed in four and three points each.
New Summerfield was led in scoring by Andrade with 18 points. Medellin added seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.