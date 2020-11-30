New Summerfield vs. Troup basketball games canceled

According to a post on the New Summerfield Independent School District's Facebook page, all basketball games scheduled for Tuesday night versus Troup have been canceled.
No official reason was listed; however the Hornets have had all of their games since Nov. 20 canceled.
New Summerfield will host Cross Roads at 7:30 p.m. Friday (varsity boys start time) as a part of the New Summerfield Homecoming 2020 festivities.
Tickets for Friday's game will go on sale Thursday on-line.
