New Summerfield's Erica Truelock signs cheer scholarship with Angelo State

NEW SUMMERFIELD - New Summerfield High School senior Erica Truelock has signed a scholarship offer to attend Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas where she will join the school's cheerleading squad later this year.
Angelo St. has an enrollment of nearly 11,000 students and offers 50 undergraduate programs and 31 graduate programs.
It is a part of the Texas Tech University system.
Athletically, Angelo St. competes at the NCAA Division II level and is a member of the Lone Star Conference.
