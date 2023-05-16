New Summerfield's Erica Truelock signs cheer scholarship with Angelo State

Erica Truelock, seated center, has signed an agreement to attend Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas where she will soon become a member of the university's cheerleading team. Truelock is a senior at New Summerfield High School.

 New Summerfield ISD photo via Facebook

NEW SUMMERFIELD - New Summerfield High School senior Erica Truelock has signed a scholarship offer to attend Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas where she will join the school's cheerleading squad later this year.

Angelo St. has an enrollment of nearly 11,000 students and offers 50 undergraduate programs and 31 graduate programs.

It is a part of the Texas Tech University system.

Athletically, Angelo St. competes at the NCAA Division II level and is a member of the Lone Star Conference.

