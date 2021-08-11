Newcomer Heston Kelly should give Rusk offense a boost

RUSK — The Rusk Eagles have been quietly going about their business of getting ready for the new football season for the past couple of weeks now.
Many are familiar with guys like Owen McCown, the Red and Black's senior quarterback who has verbally committed to Colorado, Caleb Ferrara, Rusk's leading tackler last year with 122 stops and other offensive talents such as Aiden McCown, Chris Lawson, Trey Devereaux and Tarrant Sunday and David Kennedy, stalwarts of the Eagle defense.
One young man — the new kid in town — that could be a difference maker for Rusk is senior slot receiver Heston Kelly, who stands 5'-10”, and weighs 175 pounds and has been clocked in 4.6 seconds for the 40-yard dash..
Kelly is a transfer from Class 5-A-I Magnolia High School and he has had an incredible summer.
He was named as the Most Valuable Player at the Stephen F. Austin Football Camp in June and then got rave reviews at the TCU camp later on.
A 247sports analyst that covers TCU football regularly described Kelly as one of the best young receivers in camp and a man that can keep the chains moving.
At Magnolia last year, Kelly had 36 grabs for 543 yards and seven touchdowns for a Bulldog team that went 10-2 and was an area finalist.
A true multi-sport athlete, Kelly earned All 8-5A-I accolades in football and basketball a year ago. He also was an area and regional champion in high jump for the Magnolia track and field team.
Fans should get an opportunity to see Kelly in action at 7 p.m on Friday when Rusk scrimmages Tatum in Tatum.
On Thur., Aug, 19, the Eagles will host Woodville in the second of two dress rehearsals that are on the docket.
Both of the scrimmages have a 7 p.m. start.
At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Rusk will lift the curtain on the 2021 season by welcoming Fairfield to town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.