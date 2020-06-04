NFL coaching staffs can return to team facilities on Friday

A major step in getting back to business in the National Football League is slated to take place on Friday when the league allows teams' coaching staffs to return to their respective facilities.
The news has been reported by several media outlets.
The San Francisco 49ers are the only team that will not be allowed to have coaches return to their offices on Friday. This is due to state and local mandates on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Teams are limited to a total of 100 people, which includes coaches, inside of their complexes. Others expected back are some operational and front office staffers, medical and training staff, in additional to players who are needing treatment of injuries or rehabilitation.
