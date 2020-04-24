NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys select Sooner WR in first round

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their offense on Thursday night by selecting former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Lamb was the 17th-overall selection and was the third wide receiver taken.
He had 62 grabs for 1,327 yards and scored 14 touchdowns at Oklahoma last season.
Cincinnati had the first pick in the annual draft, and as expected choose quarterback Joe Burrow out of LSU.
Burrow won the Heisman Trophy back in December.
The draft will continue on Friday night, beginning with Round 2.
