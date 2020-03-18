NFL Free Agent Moves: Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After 20-years in a New England Patriot uniform, quarterback Tom Brady will be wearing some new threads when NFL training camp opens this summer.
On Wednesday the free agent signal caller signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, valued at around $30 million per year, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Brady, 42, led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships.
The Dallas Cowboys are reported to have retained the services of wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Sean Lee.
Cooper agreed a a five-year deal worth $100 million.
Lee agreed to terms on a one-year contract that will pay him $4.5 million, with $2 million guaranteed.
Quarterback Phillip Rivers, 38, a 16-year veteran and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, has signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis.
Rivers previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers.
In other news involving high profile players, Carolina, who earlier this week said that it is moving on from Cam Newton, the team's No. 1 pick in 2011, quarterbacking the team, agreed to terms with former New Orleans back up Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater, 27, is reported to have approved a three-year deal worth $63 million.
New Orleans has retained quarterback Drew Brees for the next two years. The contract is reported to be worth $50 million.
