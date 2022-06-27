NFL News: Cowboys to be featured on 3 Sunday Night Football telecasts

NBC's Sunday Night Football will kick-off with a special Thursday night edition when the Buffalo Bills travel to the City of Angels to test the Rams on Sept. 8.

The Dallas Cowboys have been tabbed for three appearances, beginning on Sept. 11 when Dallas hosts Tampa Bay and Tom Brady.

On Oct. 16 The Cowboys will visit Philadelphia for a NFC East encounter.

Dallas's third appearance will be on the first Sunday of December when the Colts of Indianapolis pay a visit to Arlington.

The Sunday night Football schedule will feature 20 games this season and will have games on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Sunday Night Football will have a new broadcast team — Mike Terico, Chris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark — this season.

2022-23 NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule

Thur., Sept. 8-Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams

Sun., Sept. 11-Tampa Bay at Dallas

Sun., Sept. 18-Chicago at Green Bay

Sun., Sept. 25-San Francisco at Denver

Sun., Oct. 2-Kansas City at Tampa Bay

Sun., Oct. 9-Cincinnati at Baltimore

Sun., Oct. 16-Dallas at Philadelphia

Sun., Oct. 23-Pittsburgh at Miami

Sun., Oct. 30-Green Bay at Buffalo

Sun., Nov. 6-Tennessee at Kansas City

Sun., Nov. 13-LA Chargers at San Francisco

Sun., Nov. 20-Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Thur., Nov. 24-New England at Minnesota

Thur., Dec. 27-Green Bay at Philadelphia

Sun., Dec. 4-Indianapolis at Dallas

Sun., Dec. 11-Kansas City at Denver

Sun., Dec. 18-New England at Las Vegas

Sun., Dec. 25-Tampa bay at Arizona

Sun., Jan. 1-LA Rams at LA Chargers

Sun., Jan. 8-TBA

