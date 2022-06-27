NFL News: Cowboys to be featured on 3 Sunday Night Football telecasts

NBC's Sunday Night Football will kick-off with a special Thursday night edition when the Buffalo Bills travel to the City of Angels to test the Rams on Sept. 8.
The Dallas Cowboys have been tabbed for three appearances, beginning on Sept. 11 when Dallas hosts Tampa Bay and Tom Brady.
On Oct. 16 The Cowboys will visit Philadelphia for a NFC East encounter.
Dallas's third appearance will be on the first Sunday of December when the Colts of Indianapolis pay a visit to Arlington.
The Sunday night Football schedule will feature 20 games this season and will have games on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Sunday Night Football will have a new broadcast team — Mike Terico, Chris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark — this season.
2022-23 NBC Sunday Night Football Schedule
Thur., Sept. 8-Buffalo at Los Angeles Rams
Sun., Sept. 11-Tampa Bay at Dallas
Sun., Sept. 18-Chicago at Green Bay
Sun., Sept. 25-San Francisco at Denver
Sun., Oct. 2-Kansas City at Tampa Bay
Sun., Oct. 9-Cincinnati at Baltimore
Sun., Oct. 16-Dallas at Philadelphia
Sun., Oct. 23-Pittsburgh at Miami
Sun., Oct. 30-Green Bay at Buffalo
Sun., Nov. 6-Tennessee at Kansas City
Sun., Nov. 13-LA Chargers at San Francisco
Sun., Nov. 20-Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
Thur., Nov. 24-New England at Minnesota
Thur., Dec. 27-Green Bay at Philadelphia
Sun., Dec. 4-Indianapolis at Dallas
Sun., Dec. 11-Kansas City at Denver
Sun., Dec. 18-New England at Las Vegas
Sun., Dec. 25-Tampa bay at Arizona
Sun., Jan. 1-LA Rams at LA Chargers
Sun., Jan. 8-TBA
