NFL News: Cowboys to open '22 season by hosting Tampa Bay and Brady

The NFL released its 2022 schedule on Thursday evening, revealing that the Dallas Cowboys will be entertaining the Tampa bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on opening day.
The 'Boys and the Bucs will play on Sept. 11 in Arlington.
On Sunday, Sep. 18 Dallas will host the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.
In its annual Thanksgiving Day game, the Cowboys will welcome NFC East rival New York Giants to Arlington.
On Sunday December 11, Dallas will collide with the Houston Texans in Arlington.
2022-23 DALLAS COWBOYS SCHEDULE
Sun., Sept. 11- vs. Tampa Bay
Sun., Sept. 18- vs. Cincinnati
Mon., Sept. 26- at New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 2- vs. Washington
Sunday, Oct. 9- at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Oct. 16- at Philadelphia
Sunday, Oct. 23- vs. Detroit
Sunday, Oct. 30- vs. Chicago
Sun., Nov. 6 - Bye
Sun., Nov. 13- at Green Bay
Sun., Nov. 20- at Minnesota
Thur., Nov. 24- vs. New York Giants
Sun., Dec. 4- vs. Indianapolis
Sun., Dec. 11- vs. Houston
Sun., Dec. 18- at Jacksonville
Sat., Dec. 24 vs. Philadelphia
Thur., Dec. 29 at Tennessee
Sat./Sun. Jan. 7/8- at Washington
