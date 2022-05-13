NFL News: Cowboys to open '22 season by hosting Tampa Bay and Brady

The NFL released its 2022 schedule on Thursday evening, revealing that the Dallas Cowboys will be entertaining the Tampa bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on opening day.

The 'Boys and the Bucs will play on Sept. 11 in Arlington.

On Sunday, Sep. 18 Dallas will host the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

In its annual Thanksgiving Day game, the Cowboys will welcome NFC East rival New York Giants to Arlington.

On Sunday December 11, Dallas will collide with the Houston Texans in Arlington.

2022-23 DALLAS COWBOYS SCHEDULE

Sun.,  Sept. 11- vs. Tampa Bay

Sun.,  Sept. 18- vs. Cincinnati

Mon., Sept. 26- at New York Giants

Sunday, Oct. 2- vs. Washington

Sunday, Oct. 9- at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Oct. 16- at Philadelphia

Sunday, Oct. 23- vs. Detroit

Sunday, Oct. 30- vs. Chicago

Sun., Nov. 6 - Bye

Sun., Nov. 13- at Green Bay

Sun., Nov. 20- at Minnesota

Thur., Nov. 24- vs. New York Giants

Sun., Dec. 4- vs. Indianapolis

Sun., Dec. 11- vs. Houston

Sun., Dec. 18- at Jacksonville

Sat., Dec. 24 vs. Philadelphia

Thur., Dec. 29 at Tennessee

Sat./Sun. Jan. 7/8- at Washington

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you