NFL News: Dallas to host Jaguars and Raiders during the preseason

DALLAS - Dallas will host the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason while traveling to Seattle for a date with the Seahawks in Week 2 of exhibition play.
The NFL released the complete preseason schedule for all of its teams Wednesday.
The Cowboys host the Jaguars at 4 p.m., Sat., Aug. 12 before traveling to the Pacific Northwest to test Seattle on Sat., Aug. 19. That game will commence at 9 p.m.
The final preseason game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Sat., Aug. 26. Las Vegas is slated to visit AT&T Stadium that evening.
The first preseason game of the season will get way at 7 p.m. on Thur., Aug. 3 and feature the Aaron Rogers-led New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.
The Jets and the Browns will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game, which is held annually at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
