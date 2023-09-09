NFL Schedule-Week 1

Sunday, September 10

Carolina at Atlanta 12 p.m./FOX

Houston at Baltimore 12 p.m./CBS

Cincinnati at Cleveland 12 p.m./CBS

Jacksonville at Indianapolis 12 p.m./FOX

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 12 p.m./CBS

Tennessee at New Orleans 12 p.m./CBS

Arizona at Washington 12 p.m./FOX

Green Bay at Chicago 3:25 p.m./FOX

Las Vegas at Denver 3:25 p.m./CBS

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m./CBS

Philadelphia at New England 3:25 p.m./CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle 3:25 p.m./FOX

Dallas at New York Giants 7:20 p.m./NBC

Monday, September 11

Buffalo at New York Jets 7:15 p.m./ESPN, ABC

