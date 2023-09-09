NFL Schedule-Week 1

Sunday, September 10
Carolina at Atlanta 12 p.m./FOX
Houston at Baltimore 12 p.m./CBS
Cincinnati at Cleveland 12 p.m./CBS
Jacksonville at Indianapolis 12 p.m./FOX
Tampa Bay at Minnesota 12 p.m./CBS
Tennessee at New Orleans 12 p.m./CBS
Arizona at Washington 12 p.m./FOX
Green Bay at Chicago 3:25 p.m./FOX
Las Vegas at Denver 3:25 p.m./CBS
Miami at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m./CBS
Philadelphia at New England 3:25 p.m./CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle 3:25 p.m./FOX
Dallas at New York Giants 7:20 p.m./NBC
Monday, September 11
Buffalo at New York Jets 7:15 p.m./ESPN, ABC
