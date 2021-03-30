NFL to add additional regular season game beginning this season

For the first time in 43 years the National Football League has changed the number of regular-season games its team will be playing.
According to NFL.com, the NFL owners approved on Tuesday a change that will result in all teams playing 17 regular-season affairs, instead of 16 games.
The preseason schedule has been reduced from four games to three.
These changes will go into effect in time for the 2021 season.
The added game will pit an AFC team against an NFC team based on divisional standings.
The Dallas Cowboys' 17th game is against the New England Patriots and will be played in Foxboro, Mass.
Also approved was a measure that will have each of the 32 NFL teams playing in an overseas game at least once every eighty years.
