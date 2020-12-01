NFL's 49ers to play next 2 home games in Arizona

A new policy to help fight the spread of COVID-19 by Santa Clara County officials has forced the NFL's San Francisco 49ers to find a new home for its next two games.
The 49ers announced on Monday that they will be playing Buffalo on Dec. 7 ( Monday Night Football) and will be hosting the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Those contests will now place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., which is the home to the Arizona Cardinals.
Santa Clara County officials have banned all contact sports from taking place in the county for the next 21 days, due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
The 49ers also considered San Diego and Dallas as possible locations for the two games, before deciding on Glendale, according to published reports.
