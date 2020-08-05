Nicky Wheeler Memorial “Spurs and Spikes” set for Sept. 19

The inaugural Nicky Wheeler Memorial “Spurs and Spikes” golf tournament is scheduled to get under way at 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 at the Pine Springs Golf Course in Tyler.
Entry fee is $100 per person, or $400 per team. Entry fee also includes lunch.
Prize buckles will be awarded to the winners.
For sponsorship information. As well as general information, contact Haley Beasley (903) 747-7199.
NOTE: The annual Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Ride, a fall staple on the Jacksonville sport's calendar, has been canceled for this year, due to the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19). Event organizers are already planning for 2021, however.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.