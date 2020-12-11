Nine Bullard Panthers named to All-7-4A-II first team

The Bullard Panthers had their first winning season in five years this fall and a bevy of the young men that made that possible have been recognized by the District 7-4A-II head coaches.
Nine Panthers have earned first team all-district accolades, led by Connor Carson, who made the first team as a wide receiver and as a safety.
Bullard punter Christian Moore was tabbed as a first teamer on special teams.
Offensive linemen Peyton Ellis and Blake Morse were first team choices as were John Engle (inside linebacker), Josh Leach (defensive tackle), Bradley Brooks (defensive end), Luke Williams (inside linebacker), Cooper Callaway (outside linebacker) and Riley Long (center) from the defensive side.
Second team picks (offense) included Blake Bain (quarterback), Cameron Baldwin (wide receiver), Riley Long (wide receiver), Kade Verden (offensive lineman) and Carson Wilburn (offensive lineman).
Panthers named to the second unit (defense) were Wyatt McCullough (defensive end), Derek Garces (outside linebacker) and Bryce Jewell (safety).
Honorable mentions selections from the offense included Landon Wheeler (running back), Bryce Jewel (wide receiver), Case Bowman (wide receiver) and Samuel Russo (offensive lineman).
Zach Wise was Bullard's lone honorable mention selection off of the defense.
The Panthers are coached by Scott Callaway.
