Nine members of Tribe tennis squad earn All-18-4A first team recognition

Following a vote of the District 18-4A tennis coaches, nine members of the Jacksonville High School tennis team have received All-18-4A first team accolades.
That list includes: Ethan Kohler, Westyn Hassell, Emmanuel Silva, Alex Hesterley, Danny Ramirez, Claudia Mireles, Sarah McCullough, Alena Trawick and Camden Fontenot.
Second team honorees were: Adrian Hernandez, Dylan Dosser, Rachel Dye, Felipe Ortega and Mayte Otero.
Lilian Zavala and Dianna Cornejo picked up honorable mention honors.
Tribe Tennis is coached by David Hanna.
