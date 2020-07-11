NJCAA appears to be on the verge of moving most fall sports to 2021

The Board of Regents of the National Junior College College Athletic Association (NJCAA) are scheduled to meet on Monday afternoon to hammer out a plan of action for fall sports sponsored by the organization.
It is anticipated that the board will vote in favor to adapt recommendations by its Presidential Advisory Council to move the majority of the fall sports offered by the NJCAA to the spring semester, as a result of the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in a majority of states.
This would include football, and would push back the start of basketball season until early next year.
“We must adjust to support and sustain NJCAA programs,” Dr. Christopher J. Parker, NJCCA President & Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release. “The association is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful, on and off of the field, for our student athletes.
At Jacksonville College the marquee sports are men's and women's basketball.
If NJCAA officials vote in favor of delaying the start of the season, the Jaguars and Lady Jaguars would not be able to start practicing until Jan. 11, 2021, with the earliest a game could be played being Jan. 29, 2021.
In basketball, teams would be limited to a 22-game schedule, with the regular season due to wrap up on March 27, 2021.
JC athletic director Ken Hamilton said that if the Board of Regents pass the measure, teams in Region XIV would have make out new schedules in some cases.
Hamilton said that it wasn't an ideal situation for JC, but that he completely understands the thought behind it.
“There are still many unanswered questions that will have to be answered.” Hamilton said. “Would the Fall count towards eligibility is one of our questions, along with travel. We could have all of teams, plus out choir, traveling on the same day.”
Hamilton said that regardless of what is decided upon, JC will follow the guidelines, and always strive to have the health and welfare of its students in the forefront.
Previously, Laredo College and Lee College, also members of Region XIV, had announced that they were suspending sports for the 2020-21 school term due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, Angelina College made public that it was shutting gown its soccer teams for the year.
Other schools in the conference have been reported to be considering modifications to their respective athletic programs as well.
The new rules for soccer list March 15, 2021 as the start date, with games beginning on April 3, 2021.
Teams will have until May 15 to play a maximum of 14 matches.
JC's tennis and golf teams would be able to start practicing on Jan. 10, 2021.
Jan. 22, 2021 is the earliest an actual competition could take place.
Track and field has the earliest return time (Jan. 4, 2021). The first outdoor track and field meet can start on Jan. 18, 2021.
Hamilton said JC'S coaches are busy contacting their respective players, attempting to get as many as possible to agree to return in the fall.
