NJCAA Basketball: Jaguars lose opener to Murray St. (Okla.)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. - Jacksonville College got off to a slow start in its 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday night at Beames Fieldhouse in Tishomingo, Okla.
Murray State (Okla.) built a big first half lead and the Aggies topped the Jaguars, 87-57.
Murray State jumped out to an early 30-11 lead as the Aggie defense held the Jags to just 11 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.
The home team led 51-27 at intermission.
JC played much better in the second half, after opening the final half on a 10-0 run.
Fawaz Odunbaku, a freshman out of Houston Westpark High School, led JC in scoring by tossing in 10 points to go along with four rebounds.
Houston Westbury freshman Garrison Griffin also tallied 10 points and snared five boards in a reserve role.
Alex Riera Pereto (Barcelona, Spain) finished the evening with eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.