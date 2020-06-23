NJCAA basketball season to start earlier due to virus threat

The NJCAA released a plan of action for many of its sports on Friday, giving college administrators and coaches a better understanding of what changes are looming ahead due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Perhaps the biggest news for Jacksonville College athletics, is the earlier start to basketball season.
Basketball practice will now get under way on Sept. 14, with competitive games scheduled to begin on Oct. 16.
Previously teams could not play their first game until Nov. 1.
Schools have also been instructed by the NJCAA to limit competition between Thanksgiving and Jan. 1, 2021.
Jaguar and Lady Jaguar soccer and cross country teams can begin their workouts on Aug. 1
For the non-championship sports such as tennis and golf, fall schedules have been pushed back and compressed slightly.
JC's tennis and golf squads can now commence their practices on Aug. 31.
From sept. 5 until Oct. 31, compe3titions may take place.
At this time schedules for spring sports have not changed.
As the 2020-21 academic and athletic year begins, the NJCAA National Office and Board of Regents will continue to monitor COVID-19 and consider how changing circumstances could impact NJCAA member colleges and student-athletes. The NJCAA's goal is to provide a pathway to allow opportunities for student-athletes across the country while keeping health and safety a priority.
The NJCAA will provide additional updates and information as needed.
