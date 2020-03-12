NJCAA decides to postpone DI, DII basketball tournaments

CHARLOTTE, NC — The NJCAA announced early Thursday afternoon that it will be delaying the start of its Division I and II basketball championships until April 20 (tentative).
The delay is due to the outbreak of the coronaviris (COVID-19) in the United States.
The Division III tournaments, which are currently under way, will be expedited, according to the media release.
The DI men's tournament, which includes Region XIV champion Angelina College, was slated to get under way early next week in Hutchinson, Kan, with the women's tournament scheduled to commence at the same time in Lubbock.
Region XIV will be represented by Trinity Valley Community College and Tyler Junior College in the ladies' extravaganza.
Start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events.
