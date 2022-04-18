NJCAA Golf: Coach Sandy Terry leads TJC women to South District title

Tyler Junior College head women's golf coach Sandy Terry, far right, of Jacksonville is pictured with his team after the Apache Ladies had won the NJCAA South District championship in Hanceville, Ala. last week. Terry, who has been coaching golf at TJC for nearly four decades, was named as the NJCAA South District Coach of the Year.

 Photo courtesy of TJC Athletics

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville's Sandy Terry coached the Tyler Junior College women's golf team to a NJCAA South District championship last week.

The South District championships took place at Cross Creek Golf Course in Hanceville, Ala.

Terry, who is in his 39th year at the helm of TJC golf, was also named as the Coach of the Year for the South District, which includes Regions XIV, XXII and XXIII.

The TJC ladies won by 17 strokes over runner up Wallace State (Ala.).

TJC and Wallace State will represent the South District at the NJCAA National Championships, which will be contested on May 9-12 in Sanford, Fla. (Mayfair Country Club).

Team members that played for TJC in the district championships were Taylor Rose Hubbard (Frisco), Lucy Holbrough (Thailand), Madison Brown (Mabank), Ebba Klippinger (Sweden) and J'Dee Stovall (Longview-Spring Hill High School).

