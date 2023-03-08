NJCAA Reg. XIV Championships: Blinn women slam Jacksonville College, 79-31

TYLER - For the third time this season the Blinn College women's basketball team ran rough shod over the Jacksonville College ladies.
In the opening game of the women's NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament, which is being played this week at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium, the Lady Buccaneers strolled to a 79-31 victory over the Lady Jags on Wednesday afternoon.
Blinn, the tourney's top seed, who is ranked No. 3 in the country, improved to 29-2 with the triumph, while JC ends the year with an 11-18 worksheet. The Lady Jags were seeded eighth in the tourney.
Blinn raced out to a 43-17 lead at halftime.
The Lady Bucs' Amyria Walker was the game's leading scorer with 14 points.
Cecilia Chong scored 10 points for the Lady Jags and came down with eight rebounds and Salaya Holmes pitched in eight points and had three boards while Justaisha Holmes popped in six points to go along with nine rebounds.
JC was forced to turn the ball over 27 times in the game.
