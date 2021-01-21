NJCAA Region XIV Men's Hoops: Opening Night littered with blow outs

REGION XIV MEN'S HOOPS: Opening Night littered with blowouts
By Jay Neal
sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
All of the Region XIV men's basketball teams were in action on Wednesday evening, with the exception of Jacksonville College and Lamar State-Port Arthur. The Jaguars and the Seahawks were forced to push their game back until 7 p.m. Thursday (Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in Jacksonville) for reasons related to COVID-19.
Four of the five tilts that took place on Wednesday ended with a final score that featured the winning team in front by at least 20 points.
Paris flattened Tyler, 80-52, Navarro routed Coastal Bend, 90-65, Blinn's Buccaneers bombed Victoria, 99-74 and Panola socked Bossier Parish, 82-62.
In the only nail biter of the evening, Kilgore escaped with a 71-69 triumph over Trinity Valley.
NOTE: Angelina and Lee have suspended athletics for the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
