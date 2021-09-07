NJCAA Soccer: Jacksonville College takes 2 from Paris JC

Jacksonville College swept a NJCAA Region XIV doubleheader over Paris Junior College on Friday in Jacksonville.
The Lady Jaguars started off the evening by ripping the Lady Dragons, 4-1, with the men capping things off with an exciting 1-0 (overtime) decision over the Dragons.
Both of the JC teams are 1-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
The Lady Jags and Jags will face Blinn College in a doubleheader on Wednesday in Brenham.
WOMEN
Maryane Marfa scored what turned out to be the game winning goal in the 26th minute, giving JC a 2-1 edge at the time. Kara Zoeller picked up an assist on the play.
The first half ended with the Lady Jags leading 3-1 after Evelyn Estrada booted the ball past the Lady Dragon keeper in the 29th minute of play.
Isabel Garcia was credited with an assist on the score.
JC's final goal came in the 85th minute when Laila Zuniga scored on an assist from Natalie Gomez.
The Lady Jags got on the board first when Manon Ceresola drove the ball into the net in the first minute of play. Stine Blancke had the assist for JC.
MEN
Jorge Gonzalez of JC scored the only goal of the evening in the overtime session on a feed by Joseph Edmonds, which enabled the Jags to garner the victory.
