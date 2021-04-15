NJCAA Soccer: Jaguars upset No. 11 Coastal Bend, 1-0

Jacksonville College's men's soccer team earned its first win over a nationally ranked opponent in school history on Wednesday night by clipping No. 11-ranked Coastal Bend College, 1-0, in a Region XIV match that was played at Howard Cook Field.
“This is definitely a huge step in the right direction,” Jacksonville head soccer coach, Martin Melchor, said. “Beating No.11 Coastal Bend, who had started off the season, 3-0, is a huge statement.”
Despite the excitement associated with such a monumental win, Melchor cautioned that it is important that the victory doesn't become the pinnacle of the season for the Jags.
“We have to make sure that this isn't the highlight of our season,” Melchor said. “We have to go out on Friday and take care of business against Paris (7 p.m., Cook Field). We have a long way to go this year and our focus needs to be on remaining consistent.”
Christhian Bosquez, a sophomore forward from Oaxaca, Mexico, scored the only goal of the evening in the 78th minute to give JC the history-making victory.
Tyler High-product Frankie Sanchez, also a sophomore forward, earned an assist on the play.
Eduardo Alba (Soph, Houston) recorded 11 saves to garner the clean sheet win in goal for the Jags (2-1, 2-0).
Melchor said that he characterized his club's win over the Cougars as a total team effort.
“Everybody on the field and on the bench was a factor in securing the victory,” he said. “Coastal Bend is a very tough and hardworking group that didn't let up in any moment of the game, and for us to be able to win, we had to have all hands on deck.”
